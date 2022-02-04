S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $413.15 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.37 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $448.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

