Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 17,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 80,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$65.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.