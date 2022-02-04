SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as low as $1.25. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 95,149 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $27.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

