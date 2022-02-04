Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Raised to C$14.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DALXF. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.46.

DALXF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,566. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

