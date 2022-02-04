Spartan Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $504,506.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $14.56 million and $504,506.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00049554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.44 or 0.07255547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00053699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $40,531.64 or 0.99977817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00052931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006637 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 100,349,853 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

