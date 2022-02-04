SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 6.4% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.56. The stock had a trading volume of 435,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,462,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

