SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,437 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GMF opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.08. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $115.04 and a 12-month high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.