Spectrecoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00186365 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00031151 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00026899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00369317 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00065514 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

