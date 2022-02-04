Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.21. 296,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 510,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

