Spectrum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Spectrum has a market cap of $20,299.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 62.3% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.85 or 0.00293363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012439 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001905 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

