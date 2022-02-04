SPINDLE (SPD) Market Capitalization Hits $596,189.92

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 411.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $596,189.92 and $5,900.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 411.2% higher against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,436.09 or 0.99853287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00076097 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00249813 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00161740 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.00327687 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007395 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001391 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001466 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

