Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.23) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 227.67 ($3.06).

LON:SPI opened at GBX 238.50 ($3.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 235.35. The stock has a market cap of £956.63 million and a PE ratio of -54.32. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 143 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.63).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

