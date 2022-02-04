Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.30

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 5340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRAD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

