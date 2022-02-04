Spotify Technology S.A. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Spotify Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPOT. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $155.57 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

