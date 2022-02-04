Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.73 and last traded at $64.42. 10,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 768,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.60.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $2,618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,570 shares of company stock valued at $15,288,156 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.