Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $460,544.49 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $7.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,814,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,983,174. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.29. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.81 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.52, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Square by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Square by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Square by 1,693.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.