Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $460,544.49 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25.
Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $7.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,814,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,983,174. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.29. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.81 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.52, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Square by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Square by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Square by 1,693.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
