Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Reduced by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,074 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Square by 360.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,552,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,941 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.29. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

