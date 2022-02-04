Square (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.04

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $100.04 and last traded at $101.50, with a volume of 29439588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.29. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,941 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Square by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of Square by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Square by 1,693.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

