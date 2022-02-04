SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Cut to C$27.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.27. 74,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,285. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.