STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. STAAR Surgical posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

STAA stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.47. 7,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,785. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 161.89 and a beta of 0.92.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,529,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,877,000 after acquiring an additional 65,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,615,000 after acquiring an additional 76,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,750,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,482,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

