Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Shares Down 5.1%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. 1,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The company has a market cap of $65.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 20.13%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

