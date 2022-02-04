Stably USD Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Stably USD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $412,743.03 and approximately $93,190.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002496 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00108702 BTC.

About Stably USD

USDS is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,359,599 coins and its circulating supply is 409,435 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

