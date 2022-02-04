Stacks (STX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32.15 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00003730 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $32.15 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stacks has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,296,962,498 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

