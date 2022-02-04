Stafi (FIS) Market Capitalization Hits $8.33 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. Stafi has a total market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stafi has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stafi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00188687 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00029858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00376885 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stafi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stafi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.