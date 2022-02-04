Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.40

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.40 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 91.85 ($1.23). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.20), with a volume of 199,794 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of £490.48 million and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.86.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

