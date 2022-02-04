Stakinglab Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 65.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Stakinglab has a market cap of $153.95 and approximately $40.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 65.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00026987 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 92.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000754 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

