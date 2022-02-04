Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of SXI traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.15. 623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,920. Standex International has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $239,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,905 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standex International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Standex International worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

