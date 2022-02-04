Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWK. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $174.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $164.32 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.17 and a 200-day moving average of $187.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after purchasing an additional 151,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $752,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.