Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $729.57 Million

Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post sales of $729.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $710.21 million and the highest is $750.40 million. Stantec posted sales of $661.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million.

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. raised their price objective on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

Shares of STN stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. Stantec has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

