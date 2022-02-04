Starbucks Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $93.79 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average is $112.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

