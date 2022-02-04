Starbucks Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Starbucks stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 184,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after buying an additional 73,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

