Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.68. 269,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,077,349. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.