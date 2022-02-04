Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Position Boosted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 123.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 19.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

