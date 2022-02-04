STATERA (STA) Price Up 4% This Week

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, STATERA has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One STATERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. STATERA has a market cap of $1.73 million and $161,438.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00049554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.44 or 0.07255547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00053699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,531.64 or 0.99977817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00052931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006637 BTC.

STATERA Profile

STATERA launched on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,809,724 coins and its circulating supply is 79,809,723 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

Buying and Selling STATERA

