Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $19.68

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.68, but opened at $18.96. Stellantis shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 77,112 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on STLA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Stellantis by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

