Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $19.68

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.68, but opened at $18.96. Stellantis shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 77,112 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently commented on STLA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.
Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
