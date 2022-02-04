Stellar (XLM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $231.92 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and approximately $231.92 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00132409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00050064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00187758 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00030093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.99 or 0.07269546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,241 coins and its circulating supply is 24,849,672,989 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

