Step Finance Reaches Market Cap of $798,077.61 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $798,077.61 and $2.92 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,827.20 or 0.07443432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00055678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,889.79 or 0.99755839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

