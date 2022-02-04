StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,531,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,742 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.67% of StepStone Group worth $107,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.48. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 332,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $17,237,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,447,576.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,862,470 shares of company stock worth $96,531,820. 35.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

