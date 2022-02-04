Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.19% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $137,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

STC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

