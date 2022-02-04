Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 4th (BIIB, BPOSY, CCMP, CESDF, CI, CLVT, CLX, ENQUF, EXC, FB)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 4th:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $238.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $260.00.

Get Biogen Inc alerts:

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by analysts at ING Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $236.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $271.00.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. Atlantic Securities currently has $118.00 target price on the stock.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating. China Renaissance Securities Ltd. currently has $280.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $415.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $225.00 price target on the stock.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $262.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.