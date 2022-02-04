Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Global Partners Call Options (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 7,441 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,580% compared to the average volume of 131 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. 1,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,223. Global Partners has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.