Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 15,835 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,405% compared to the average daily volume of 1,052 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.50. 28,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.