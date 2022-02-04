Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 15,835 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,405% compared to the average daily volume of 1,052 put options.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.
In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DLR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.50. 28,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.