Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Banco Bradesco Put Options (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 45,268 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 880% compared to the typical volume of 4,619 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,819,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,739,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,976 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,385,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,117,000 after purchasing an additional 117,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,851,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,352,000 after purchasing an additional 791,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,603,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

BBD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,520,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,821,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

