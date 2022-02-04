Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 7,965 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,044 put options.
Shares of SGBX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -4.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07. SG Blocks has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.60.
SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.20%.
SG Blocks Company Profile
SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.
