Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,954,039 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.39.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.