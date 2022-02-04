Strong Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $471.86 or 0.01241826 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $65.24 million and $9.05 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00051133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.32 or 0.07438204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,913.96 or 0.99780434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055274 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

