StrongHands Market Cap Reaches $285,165.85 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, StrongHands has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $285,165.85 and approximately $146.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,561,495,546 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

