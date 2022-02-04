Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Raised by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 3.7% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 66.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 315,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,012,000 after buying an additional 126,039 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $118,537,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.56. 13,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,906. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.23. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

