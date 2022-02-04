Summit Insights Weighs in on Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Summit Insights issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tenable in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.37 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. Tenable has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth $48,971,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 75.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after acquiring an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth $36,975,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 214.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,957,000 after purchasing an additional 873,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,510,761. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.