Sumokoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.08 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $101,515.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.00405706 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 48,447,300 coins and its circulating supply is 41,747,300 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

